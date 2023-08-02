Trackdown: White Settlement shootout suspect arrested in front of FOX 4 crew reporting on search

article

In this week's Trackdown, law enforcement are trying to find the suspects involved in a shootout in White Settlement Saturday.

Three people were involved in the shooting on Saturday, July 29, according to police.

One of the suspects was taken into custody as Trackdown and FOX 4's Shaun Rabb were on the street.

"Yeah, we just arrested one of our three shooting suspects right now we were getting ready to profile him with your show," said White Settlement Police Chief Chris Cook.

As the FOX 4 team was setting up to start recording the segment, they saw officers move in to arrest John Thomas Aguilar.

Aguilar is seen on doorbell camera video stepping out of a house and firing multiple shots, according to police.

"We were going to set up on the house. We knew he was inside his residence. Sometimes bad guys have other plans, he got in his car and left, and so we made the decision to do a high-risk felony traffic stop because again he's wanted in a very serious shooting involving multiple persons," said Chief Cook.

Police pulled a weapon from Aguilar's truck.

A second suspect, Angel Pimienta was arrested for the same shooting on Tuesday night.

Angel Pimienta (Courtesy: White Settlement Police)

"We've got one suspect remaining, Jason Davis. He is the main guy that we want to get in custody. He's out on bond, multiple felonies across North Texas including Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Arlington, you name it," said Chief Cook.

White Settlement police say the shooting started on a residential street and multiple cars and homes were hit by gunfire.

No one was seriously hurt or killed.

Jason Davis (Courtesy: White Settlement Police)

"Jason Davis is public enemy number one for our community," said Chief Cook.

Law enforcement says they don't know where Davis is, but they hope someone will come forward after hearing he was involved in the shooting.

"They need to contact 817-246-7070, White Settlement PD Sergeant Person," said Chief Cook.