Trackdown: White Settlement bank robbers identified thanks to viewer tips

Tips from FOX 4 viewers helped police identify and track down a pair of suspected bank robbers who used a stolen motorcycle to get away.

The robbery happened back in April at the Wells Fargo Bank off Loop 820 and White Settlement Road.

The man and woman didn't get any cash, but the woman's face was caught on camera as she handed a note to the teller.

After the case was featured on Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown in June, police said they got dozens of tips.

One of those tips led investigators to 47-year-old Joseph Caddell and 29-year-old April Curry.

Both suspects were already behind bars in the Johnson County jail for an unrelated crime.

Police said they confessed to the robbery during questioning.

"I want to highlight the incredible work by our investigative team, including Detective Gasper Martinez, who worked tirelessly to identify and bring this duo pair to justice," said Chief of Police Christopher Cook. "This demonstrates the importance of involving the community in helping solve crimes and the value of our federal, state, and local agency partnerships."

White Settlement police are now working with the FBI on federal charges against both suspects.