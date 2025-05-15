Trackdown: Viewers help Dallas police arrest murder suspect of Marie Brooks

article

Less than 24-hours after Tuesday’s Trackdown first aired, Dallas police arrested a teenager for the murder of a homeless woman.

The Dallas Police Department arrested a 15-year-old juvenile in connection with this case.

He was taken to the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center and was charged with murder. The suspect’s name will not be released due to his age.

It happened on April 30 in Oak Cliff.

Marie Brooks had just laid down at a strip center at South Lancaster Road near Kiest Boulevard when the suspect then walks past her and comes back only to uncover a handgun as he shoots Brooks in the chest before running away.

The gunman returned and shot her again.

Detective Johnson is the homicide detective who helped report on the initial Trackdown. He told FOX 4 what particularly bothers him about this case.

"This guy waited about forty-five minutes later. He actually comes back and observes Marie on the ground. Gets very close to Maria. Touches her. He comes back to look at his work. We definitely want to find this guy. We want to get him off the streets. I think if somebody knows this guy, they're going to see him on the video, and they're going to recognize him."

With the help of FOX 4 viewers, his arrest marks the 200th arrest and/or suspect identified in a case through Trackdown.