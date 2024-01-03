Trackdown: Help find Victor Ramirez, suspect in crash that killed woman and unborn child

In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping someone can help find the driver who left the scene of a September crash that took the life of a young woman and an unborn child.

Police know who they are looking for, but don't know the location of 27-year-old Victor Medina Ramirez.

This happened near Highway 121 South and the Sylvania Bridge on September 24.

"What we had is a fatality accident. We had a vehicle that was traveling southbound into downtown Fort Worth, traveling at a high rate of speed, slammed into another vehicle and then that individual fled scene on foot," Fort Worth PD Officer Buddy Calzada said.

Megan Roiter was in the back seat.

"It was a fatality accident, and we did lose Megan," Calzada said.

Police identified the suspect who fled the scene as Ramirez.

"We brought him in to talk to us in the middle of gathering more investigative information, doing other interviews from possible witnesses. At that point in time, we realized he was the individual responsible for causing this fatality accident," Calzada said.

Police said he admitted to the crash, but he was not arrested at that time.

"It's kind of tricky. Police officers have to gather all the facts. They can't just arrest somebody on their word, we have to gather a lot of information, and that's what our detectives spent their time doing through the night, all into the next day," Calzada said. "When they were able to do that, they confirmed that it was him, and that's when they were able to write the warrant for his arrest."

Police are now working to find him and arrest him.

"What we're needing is we're needing the public to call our fugitive officers to get him picked up immediately," Calzada said. "They can actually contact officer Billy White directly at 817-994-0547."

Anyone with information on Ramirez or this case is asked to contact police. Help solve the hit-and-run that killed Roiter, an unborn child, and injured two others.