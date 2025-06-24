Rowlett police search for suspect after teen shot in head during robbery

The Brief A 15-year-old was shot in the head while trying to sell a vapes in a Rowlett parking lot. Police have identified 17-year-old Xavier Sen'cer Stevenson of Rowlett as the suspect. Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate Stevenson, who is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.



Rowlett police are searching for the gunman who shot a teenager in the head multiple times during a planned meeting in a parking lot.

The victim survived. And investigators said they know who they are looking for. It's just a matter of tracking him down.

Suspect wanted in aggravated robbery

What we know:

The shooting happened on the afternoon of June 13 in the parking lot between a muffler shop and a Dollar General on Rowlett Road.

Investigators said the 15-year-old victim was in a car with his older brother, who was allegedly trying to sell vapes to 17-year-old Xavier Sen'cer Stevenson.

Xavier Sen'cer Stevenson, 17 years of age, from Rowlett, Texas. (Source: Rowlett Police Department)

The three first met at a nearby park where Stevenson allegedly tried to pay via a cash app. The older brother said he needed to pay in cash, so they went to Dollar General.

Stevenson allegedly left the car, came back a few minutes later, and held the brothers at gunpoint.

The 15-year-old tried to run and was shot in the head.

"The kid was laying on the ground with two big pools of blood next to him. We started praying for him and I ran and got some paper towels and tried to stop the bleeding as much as I could," said Jeff McKenzie, a witness.

Fortunately, the victim did survive the shooting.

Stevenson is still wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

What they're saying:

Det. Cruz Hernandez with the Rowlett Police Department said Stevenson is known to police. He was a suspect about a year ago in case involving guns being stolen from parked cars.

"We need your help. He is laying his head somewhere. He has friends in the area. Someone is letting him stay at their house. He doesn't have a car," Det. Hernandez said.

What you can do:

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Stevenson or for any information regarding the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowlett Police Department at (972) 412-6200 or Detective McKenzie at (972) 412-6211 or bmckenzie@rowlett.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted.

The North Texas Crime Commission is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Stevenson's arrest on the aggravated robbery warrant.

To be eligible for the reward, contact North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477. Do not contact the Rowlett Police Department for reward-related information.