Trackdown: Suspect wanted for stabbing girlfriend in White Settlement

It's been nine years since a man tried to stab his girlfriend to death in White Settlement. She survived, and the case was featured on a national crime show, America’s Most Wanted, about a year ago.

White Settlement Police state that Cesar Colin, in November 2016, stabbed his girlfriend over five to six times and caused serious injuries to her.

Fortunately, the victim did live. Thanks to the officers who were on scene and provided medical aid to the victim.

Cesar Colin has been living here for several years in the state of Texas and is believed to still be living here, just from tips that the White Settlement Police Department have gotten in the past.

What they're saying:

"The call came in about the 8300 block of Whitney, and it was an open 911 call, so our officers started searching the area and hearing not only their sirens but the young lady yelling for help," said Ramirez. "So, using that open line to 911, they were able to locate her about four houses down from where she lived."

Ramirez expressed what bothers him most about this case and the whereabouts of Cesar Colin.

"This man is still walking around after having these injuries to someone who he loved and, for all we know, he might be married now, might have kids or might be in a relationship with somebody else, so just the fact that somebody else might be in danger as well," said Ramirez. "We did not receive any solid tips of his whereabouts so we're hoping that we can absolutely track him down in the area."

What you can do:

Anybody with any information, please contact Officer Ramirez or the police department at 817-246-4973 or the White Settlement Police investigator email: investigator@wspd.us .

If you've seen him? Any tip is a good tip, just let them do a follow-up.