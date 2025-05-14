Trackdown: Suspect in Marie Brooks murder

The Brief Dallas police are looking for a homicide suspect of a homeless woman sleeping at the Lancaster Keist Shopping Center. Detective Paul Johnson told FOX 4's Shaun Rabb that Marie Brooks was asleep around 2 a.m before the suspect uncovered a handgun and shot Brooks in the chest before running away. Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Detective Paul Johnson at 469-271-6328 or paul.johnson1@dallaspolice.gov.



Dallas police are looking for a suspect in the April 13 murder of a homeless woman sleeping at the Lancaster Kiest Shopping Center.

Detective Paul Johnson of the Dallas Homicide Unit told FOX 4's Shaun Rabb that Marie Brooks was asleep at the Rent-A-Center around 2 a.m. on the Sunday morning of April 13.

A man came from the southside of Kiest and Lancaster and observed Brooks attempting to bed down for the night at the Rent-A-Center.

The suspect then walks past her and comes back only to uncover a handgun as he shoots Brooks in the chest before running away.

"The interaction was extremely quick. It doesn't look like he took anything," said Detective Johnson. "As far as we can tell, it's unprovoked. If there's a relationship, we don't know about that. But it appears to be very random, yes."

The suspect

The suspect appears to be a black male wearing a pair of yellow and black Nike dunk, while wearing an Adidas hoodie with an Adidas logo on the chest. He appears to have a pretty distinct-looking black and yellow or black and orange backpack.

Dallas police describe the suspect's appearance to be a young male based off his mannerisms and walk.

Detective Johnson told FOX 4 what particularly bothers him about this case.

"This guy waited about forty-five minutes later. He actually comes back and observes Marie on the ground. Gets very close to Maria. Touches her. He comes back to look at his work. We definitely want to find this guy. We want to get him off the streets. I think if somebody knows this guy they're going to see him on the video, and they're going to recognize him."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Detective Paul Johnson at 469-271-6328 or paul.johnson1@dallaspolice.gov.