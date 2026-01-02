Former Azle ISD student sues district, officials over alleged sexual abuse by coach

article

The Brief A former Azle ISD student has sued the district and officials over alleged sexual abuse by a coach. The coach faces criminal charges, while the district and administrators seek dismissal of the lawsuit. The victim’s attorney says evidence should allow the case to move forward to trial.



Azle ISD is hoping to get a lawsuit against them dismissed as a former student seeks damages for alleged sexual abuse by a district coach.

The attorney for the victim told FOX 4 he believes the evidence in the case will be enough for a judge to deny the motions made by Azle ISD and other officials, and allow the case to move forward to trial.

Azle ISD alleged sex assault

Attorney Rod Tanner's client wants justice for the alleged sexual abuse she allegedly experienced at the hands of an Azle ISD coach.

Timeline:

When the victim came forward to police in April, Carlos Alberto Font-Santiago was arrested on charges of an improper relationship with a student.

In December, he was charged with sexual assault of a child.

Now, the victim has filed a lawsuit against Azle ISD, the superintendent, the former athletic director, and Font-Santiago.

What they're saying:

"Simply put, my client believes the evidence will show that she was sexually abused over a period of many months over her sophomore and junior year at Azle ISD by Mr. Font-Santiago, and that the school district covered it up," said Tanner.

The school district and superintendent filed a motion to dismiss the case against them.

The former athletic director, Rebecca Spurlock, also filed a motion to dismiss the case against her based on qualified immunity, which Tanner says is a complicated legal defense.

However, he believes the evidence will show that Spurlock's actions do not meet the requirements for qualified immunity.

"We believe the evidence will show she had actual knowledge pointing to improper and unlawful conduct by Mr. Font-Santiago at the time in question."

Possible mishandling by district

Azle ISD

Tanner also called into question the timing of Font-Santiago's arrest in April.

Azle ISD knew about the allegations, but allowed him to coach a softball game that day. He was arrested later that night at his home.

FOX 4 spoke to Azle Police Chief Ben Hall, who defended the police's arrest plan, saying it took time to get the arrest warrant and search warrant approved. Plus, they didn't want to risk the safety of kids at the game.

"My client feels that a significant part of her childhood has been stolen from her by this sexual predator," Tanner said.

Next steps in case

What's next:

Tanner is working with an investigator to gather more evidence and asking the public for help.

"We're interested in any former students, teachers, employers, coaches who had knowledge of this behavior from the coach at Azle ISD. We want to talk with them, we want to gather information on what they knew and who they told about it," said investigator Krissy Morrison.

Where things stand right now, the school district, superintendent and former athletic director have time to file their own response to Tanner's brief.

After this, a judge will consider all the evidence and rule on the motions filed.

FOX 4 reached out to Azle ISD for comment, but did not hear back.