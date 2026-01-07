H-E-B to build a new store in Carrollton

article

The Brief H-E-B is coming to Carrollton at the corner of Parker Road and Josey Lane. The 120,000-square-foot site will feature a grocery store, gas station, car wash, restaurant, and pharmacy. No opening date has been set as the company finalizes its construction timeline.



The city of Carrollton is getting its first H-E-B grocery store.

What we know:

On Tuesday, the Carrollton City Council approved an ordinance to rezone land near the corner of Parker Road and Josey Lane.

That’s where H-E-B wants to build a new 120,000-square-foot grocery store with a gas station, car wash, restaurant, pharmacy, and covered grocery pick-up.

The Texas-based grocery chain will also offer its famous fresh tortillas and home goods featuring the Lone Star State.

What they're saying:

"We are so proud that H-E-B, a Texas institution, has chosen the City of Carrollton for one of its newest locations," Mayor Steve Babick said. "This venture is the culmination of years of hard work across the region by several actors and shines a light on Carrollton as our community continues to set itself apart as an example of investment and development opportunity. We’re excited to welcome H-E-B to Carrollton, the community that families and businesses want to call home."

What's next:

H-E-B said it is still working on the construction timeline, so it’s not yet clear when the new store will open.

Featured article

H-E-B in North Texas

Big picture view:

Over the past few years, H-E-B has made its expansion into North Texas, bringing a cult-like following. People have lined up for hours before new store openings in hopes of being one of the first shoppers.

The chain now has locations in Allen, Frisco, McKinney, Plano, Prosper, Melissa, Rockwall, Fort Worth, Hudson Oaks, Mansfield, Burleson, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Granbury, and Corsicana.

Additional stores are planned in Dallas, Murphy, Mid-Cities, and Denton.

The company also operates other retail brands, including Central Market and Joe V’s Smart Shop in the North Texas area.