Trackdown: Rowlett Halloween shooting suspect

It's been almost seven months since a teenage girl was shot in the back while fighting another girl in Rowlett. The shooting victim survived, and Rowlett police need help to identify the shooter, which involves a young man who was not in the scuffle.

Halloween shooting

In Rowlett, Detective Bryan Mckenzie talked to FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb about the shooting that happened on October 31 of last year.

What they're saying:

On Halloween night, at about 9:19 p.m. Rowlett police were called to a shooting in the 9100 block of Waterview Parkway. Hundreds of families were in the area with their kids trick or treating, when a fight broke out among a group of juvenile high school-aged girls.

"Two of the girls went to the ground fighting while they were on the ground and an unknown male came up from behind them and shot one of the females in the back. After the shooting, everyone took off," said McKenzie.

Suspect description

Witnesses described a dark complexioned male with medium-length dreadlocks wearing a red hoodie, black pants and black shoes. Possibly nicknamed C.J.

He was not involved in the fight.

"Two girls fighting they're on the ground fighting, and he comes from behind uninvolved and shoots her almost point-blank in the back," McKenzie stated.

What you can do:

Rowlett police believe there were enough people out there that night that more than enough people could identify who the suspect was.

Detective McKenzie needs the public's help with whatever information can be provided.

"We think there's more cell phone video that might show who he is, or that other people might know who he is. Now, one witness has been able to give us a nickname of C.J. but at the time, that's all the information we have," said McKenzie. "Cell phone video, any information they can give us about C.J., anything that can help us bring this person to justice for our victim and her family."

Anyone with information about the suspect or has any information regarding this case can contact Detective Bryan McKenzie at 972-412-6211, or email him at bmckenzie@rowlett.com.