Trackdown: Police search for driver in hit-and-run that injured 8-year-old

The Brief An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized after being hit by a car in a hit-and-run incident in Fort Worth. The child has been released from the hospital but is still shaken and in pain. Fort Worth police are seeking a dark-colored SUV or pickup and are asking the public to come forward with any information.



For the first time, we saw the bicycle eight-year-old Liam Park was riding when he was hit by a hit-and-run driver in a Fort Worth apartment complex.

Police are asking for your help to find the person behind the wheel last Friday evening.

What we know:

The story of eight-year-old Liam Park in north Fort Worth at the Mercantile Square apartment complex where he was hit by a car last Friday.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with injuries. He has since been released and is expected to recover, though his mother told FOX 4 he is in a lot of pain and shaken by the incident.

Fort Worth Police is looking for a dark-colored SUV or pickup.

What they're saying:

"Or, most importantly, somebody to come forth and say, ‘I did strike this child,’" said Officer Buddy Calzada of the Fort Worth Police Department.

Officer Calzada told FOX 4 any information regarding the suspect after looking at the bicycle.

"You know, looking at the bicycle, it's obviously got damage. The child has some injuries, we're still gathering evidence to see what that vehicle may be. Maybe give the media a license plate. What we're trying to do right now is see if that driver will come forward or anybody that's heard about what's going on will share with us," he said.

What's next:

Officer Calzada and the Fort Worth Police Department are asking the public for any knowledge or any evidence they can share with them regarding this hit-and-run incident.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Detective Mask at 817-392-4662.