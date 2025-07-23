Trackdown: Police hunt woman who shot man at Oak Cliff gas station

The Brief A woman shot a man multiple times at an Oak Cliff QT after he slapped her during an earlier altercation. The man survived the shooting, which occurred around 3:52 a.m. on June 30. Dallas police are actively searching for the female suspect and are asking for public assistance.



A woman was slapped by a man panhandling at an Oak Cliff QT gas station. She fought with him, then left, returned with a gun shortly after and shot that man multiple times.

The man survived, but Dallas police are seeking the woman.

Gas station shooting

What we know:

In Oak Cliff, the QT at Ann Arbor and 35 South, Detective Michael Bui describes what happened here on the early morning, June 30.

"On June 30th, early in the morning, about 3:52 a.m. we have a victim here pumping gas, and he had a verbal altercation with a female suspect during the argument."

Police say the victim reached out and slapped the female suspect one time before they got into a physical altercation.

After that, they separated away and the female suspect left, but she returned about 20 minutes later while the victim was still there at the gas pump.

Detective Bui says the suspect was looking for him and when she found him, she chased him down and started to fire several times at him.

What they're saying:

"As the victim ran, and he fell down, that's when she went. She caught up to him when she fired another three rounds, striking him in the right leg," said Bui.

"I believe the victim was here, he asked people for the gas money. That's why he was still hanging out. the altercation started when he went to ask the female for the gas money."

The suspect

Dig deeper:

FOX 4 obtained video of the female suspect prior to the shooting, as she went inside the store to pay for her gas.

Detective Bui described the suspect as "a black female about 5’4. She's about 130 pounds. She has short hair. She's about late 20s, early 30s."

"We believe she's driving a black Nissan. We don't know if it's an Altima or a Sentra."

What you can do:

Dallas police are asking for the public’s assistance with any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding these two matters is asked to reach out to Detective Bui at 214-671-3538 or at his email micahel.bui@dallaspolice.gov.