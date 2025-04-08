Trackdown: Pleasant Grove gas station shooting suspects

The Brief A Dallas man is shot in the neck while sitting in the passenger seat of a pick-up truck at a Pleasant Grove gas station. Two suspects pulled out a weapon and fired one round in the air and another round toward a passenger-seat victim. Detective Milutinovic needs some public help to identify these two suspects.



In this week's Trackdown, Dallas police are looking for two people who shot a man in the neck while he sat in the passenger seat of a pick-up truck at a Pleasant Grove gas station.

The man survived and detectives say he did nothing. Police need help finding the two men who fired random gunshots.

Pleasant Grove Shooting

The backstory:

On March 15, around 2 a.m. the Texaco gas station at 6808 Lake June Road at Temple Cliff in Pleasant Grove had two males, around 20–25 years of age, enter the store, bought some things and had some conversations with people before they lingered around the property.

A few minutes after the arrival of the passenger seat victim, the two suspects both walked back toward the truck before pulling out a weapon and firing one round in the air.

As the suspects started to drive off, the passenger displayed a firearm and then fired a round towards the victim and struck the passenger once in the neck.

What they're saying:

Detective Bojan Milutinovic spoke with FOX 4 about the details of what occurred.

"A few minutes later our suspects both walked back towards that truck and for some unknown reason, the suspect in the red hoodie pulled out a weapon and fired one round into the air," said Milutinovic.

The Suspects

What we know:

The suspects were two young males between 20–25 years of age. The driver is seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jean shorts. The passenger was wearing a black shirt with blue jeans.

"If you know who they are once you see them on the video absolutely you'll know who they are," said Milutinovic.

What you can do:

Detective Milutinovic needs some public help to identify these two suspects.

Contact the detective through cell phone 972-523-4986 or email him at bojan.milutinovic@dallaspolice.gov.