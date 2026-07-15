Trackdown: Persons of interest sought in West Dallas murder initially thought to be dog attack death

The Brief On Jan. 7, 2026, 41-year-old Antonio Turner was murdered at a residence in the 4100 block of Pringle Drive in West Dallas. Police initially thought Turner died from a dog attack, but an autopsy revealed injuries consistent with that of a homicide. Two persons of interest were seen leaving Turner's residence after the incident, and police are searching for them to figure out what happened inside the home.



Dallas Police are still looking for two persons of interest in connection to a West Dallas murder from this past January.

Pringle Drive murder

What we know:

On Jan. 7, Dallas Police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a call at a residence in the 4100 block of Pringle Drive in West Dallas.

Officers found 41-year-old Antonio Turner with serious injuries. Turner was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Antonio Turner

Initially, officers thought Turner died from a dog attack. An autopsy revealed that Turner's injuries were more in line with homicidal violence, leading to a murder investigation.

Persons of interest

What we don't know:

Police are looking for two unknown persons of interest, both men, caught on camera leaving the residence where Turner died on Jan. 7.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Pringle Drive murder persons of interest

One POI can be seen wearing a red jacket, and the other is tall and can be seen walking a dog.

Officials believe the dog may have been involved with Turner's death.

What they're saying:

"I need anybody who saw what happened to contact me," Dallas Police Det. Kenneth Castoral said.

Castoral is seeking the public's help in identifying the two persons of interest.

We don't have very many witnesses or anyone that's come forward yet," Castoral tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb. "That's what I really need is just someone to come forward and tell me what happened."

Dallas Police Det. Kenneth Castoral

What you can do:

If you have information relating to the two persons of interest or Antonio Turner's death, contact Dallas Police Det. Kenneth Castoral at (469) 781-1261 or kenneth.castoral@dallaspolice.gov.