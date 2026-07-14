Duncanville shooting leaves one dead and another injured before high-speed police chase

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The Brief A shooting at a Duncanville townhouse complex early Tuesday morning left one woman dead, a man injured, and led to a police chase into Dallas. Officers arrested the driver, Emajin Trevon Jackson, after the pursuit. He is charged with evading arrest and is a person of interest in the homicide. Investigators believe a disturbance preceded the gunfire, but the official motive and the victims' identities have not yet been released.



One woman is dead and a man is injured following a shooting early Tuesday morning at a townhouse complex, which sparked a police chase into Dallas, authorities said.

Fatal shooting and chase

What we know:

Duncanville police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Wexford Townhomes, located in the 600 block of Wemberly Circle, at 12:07 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found an adult male and an adult female with multiple gunshot wounds in the 600 block of Woburn Lane. Both victims were treated at the scene by Duncanville Fire Department personnel before being taken to area hospitals.

The woman was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries. The man was taken to Methodist Charlton Medical Center with injuries described as non-life-threatening. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Officers already in the vicinity at the time of the gunfire saw a white Dodge Challenger speeding away from the complex and initiated a pursuit.

Suspect identified and arrested

The chase came to an end in Dallas along the 6300 block of Interstate 20, where the driver, identified as Emajin Trevon Jackson, was taken into custody without incident.

Emajin Trevon Jackson, 30 (Source: Duncanville Police)

Jackson is currently being held at the Tri-City Regional Jail in DeSoto on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle. Authorities described him as a person of interest in the homicide, and additional charges are pending.

Preliminary evidence suggests a disturbance took place before the gunfire erupted, according to investigators. Detectives are actively working to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

Police have stated that no further details are available at this time.

What you can do:

The Duncanville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (972) 780-5037.

**Editor's Note: The previous mugshot for Emajin Jackson was from a 2014 arrest.