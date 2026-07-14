Frisco man sentenced to 50 years for brutal machete attack on mosque security guard

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The Brief Malik Charles Anthony Davis, 27, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a brutal June 2025 machete attack on a security guard at the Islamic Center of Frisco. The attack occurred inside a house of worship where Davis had previously been given shelter and food after claiming to be homeless. A Collin County jury convicted Davis of aggravated assault and theft of a firearm after viewing surveillance footage of the ambush and hearing the victim's emotional testimony.



A Frisco man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for a brutal machete attack on an armed security guard inside a local place of worship, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Tuesday.

Malik Charles Anthony Davis, 27, was convicted by a Collin County jury of aggravated assault against a security officer and theft of a firearm following a trial presided over by Judge Tom Nowak.

Machete attack at Islamic mosque in Frisco

The backstory:

The attack took place on June 7, 2025, at the Islamic Center of Frisco, where Davis had been receiving food and shelter after claiming to be homeless.

According to prosecutors, the victim, a member of the Islamic Center who also worked as its armed security officer, was closing down the building and believed he was alone.

Davis, dressed in all black with a hood concealing his face, hid in a locker room area and silently approached the guard from behind. Davis then struck the victim multiple times with a machete, causing severe injuries.

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During the violent struggle, the guard's firearm fell from its holster. Davis grabbed the weapon and attempted to run from the scene before being arrested nearby by Frisco police officers. The initial investigation was spearheaded by Frisco Police Detective Travis Chapman and Lieutenant Jeffrey Inmon.

During the trial, Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Justin Alexander and Alex Haynes presented surveillance footage that captured the entirety of the assault. Additional footage showed Davis preparing for the ambush and later changing his clothes in an attempt to evade identification.

The jury also heard emotional testimony from the victim, who detailed the sudden attack and his ongoing physical and psychological recovery. During the punishment phase, prosecutors introduced evidence that Davis had threatened to kill his cellmate while held in custody at the Collin County Jail.

In addition to the 50-year sentence for the aggravated assault charge, the jury sentenced Davis to 180 days in a state jail facility for the theft of the firearm.

"We will not tolerate violence"

What they're saying:

District Attorney Greg Willis commended the jury's decision, emphasizing the violation of trust involved in the crime.

"This coward hid in a place of worship that had shown him compassion, then violently ambushed a security officer with a machete and tried to steal his firearm," Willis said in a statement. "A Collin County jury sent him to prison for 50 years. We will not tolerate violence against those who protect our community."

The prosecution team was aided by DA Investigator Bobby Hill, Victim Assistance Coordinator Melissa White, and Legal Secretary Kim Mandhlazi.