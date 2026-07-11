Dallas police search for suspect in shooting death of 19-year-old

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The Brief Dallas police are searching for a suspect in a Friday morning shooting that killed one. Police responded to the 9500 block of Brutan Road Friday morning where they four 19-year-old Lacorian Darfour with a gunshot wound. Darfour was taken to an area hospital where he later died.



Dallas police are investigating after a Friday morning shooting left a 19-year-old dead.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 9500 block of Brutan Road just after 11 a.m. Friday, where they located Lacorian Darfour with gunshot wounds.

Darfour was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide any information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What you can do:

Dallas police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Johnson at 214-671-3523.