‘Six versus one’: Police call Stockyards beating a brutal attack

The Brief Fort Worth police are looking for six people after a 34-year-old man was assaulted on Dec. 23. The man suffered injuries to his head, back and shoulder. Police released images from surveillance footage hoping to identify the suspects.



A normally fun-filled atmosphere with tourists and locals alike, the Fort Worth Stockyards, was the scene of a brutal Dec. 23 attack, according to police.

What they're saying:

"We always have a large number of visitors in this whole area and in reality, even if they got into a verbal argument, it does not justify the assault that the victim received," Fort Worth Police spokesperson Daniel Segura said.

Investigators are looking for six suspects. Surveillance images show them in a hotel near the crime scene in the 100 block of Exchange Avenue.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was alone and beaten severely. He told police he was jumped by the group in an alley near the Stockyards Station, a building that houses various shops and restaurants. It's unclear what prompted the assault.

"Six versus one. That is not just a fight, that is an assault, an attack," Segura said.

Police said the victim reported the suspects stomped on his body. He suffered injuries to his head, back and right shoulder.

The images released by police show men who appear to be disheveled, one whose shirt is off. There is also a woman seen holding hands with one of the men in another image.

"If anyone knows who she is definitely, we would like to talk to her because in the photo it seems like she knows someone. I think she’s holding hands with one of the suspects," Segura said.

The photos were captured from surveillance video that police have not released.

"You see a group of people that come in, they seem to be agitated," Segura said. "Some of their clothing you can see it’s like torn. They seem excited. You see some stains on them, so it goes along with it looks like they just came from a fight and that’s why we’re utilizing these photos."

"Maybe this group was at a prior business before, maybe talking to the hotel lobby, clerk or other people," Segura said. "We’re considering every possibility, maybe they were visitors, maybe they were residents of Fort Worth."

What you can do:

Police have released images of the men and are urging anyone with information to contact detectives at 817-392-4375. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

What we don't know:

The current condition of the victim has not been released. It remains unclear what sparked the initial confrontation or if the suspects were guests at the hotel they entered.