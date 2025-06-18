Trackdown: Help find suspects who beat woman unconcious outside Dallas club

article

The Brief A violent assault outside a Dallas nightclub on June 1 left a woman with severe eye injuries. Video shows two female suspects punching, kicking, and stomping the victim unconscious after a verbal argument escalated. Dallas police are seeking public assistance to identify the suspects, who fled the scene.



What started as a verbal altercation ended in a violent assault by two women against one other outside a Dallas late-night club earlier this month.

The victim is fighting to save her eyesight.

Mr. Belagio assault

What we know:

Dallas police say the assault happened in the early morning hours of June 1, outside of Mr. Belagio on Composite Drive in Northwest Dallas.

The victim got into a screaming match with a group of females.

Video shows the suspects approach the victim and throw a punch. The victim backs away and the suspect punches the female victim again. Another female suspect then hops in and continues to punch her in the face.

The victim is eventually knocked unconscious, with the suspects continuing to kick and stomp on the victim, causing injuries to both eyes.

The suspects

One suspect is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and a large tattoo on her left thigh.

The second had short hair and was wearing jeans, black shoes and a Dallas Mavericks shirt.

What you can do:

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Michael Bui at 214-671-3538 or email michael.bui@dallaspolice.gov.