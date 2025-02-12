Trackdown: Help find Mesquite park shooting suspect Adrian Gray

The Brief Mesquite police need help finding Adrian Gray. He's accused of shooting two people at City Lake Park in November. It happened on a sunny day when lots of young people were gathered in the park.



Police are looking for a man who opened fire in a popular Mesquite park and injured two people.

It happened just before Thanksgiving when about two dozen teenagers were in the park on a sunny November Day.

Mesquite City Lake Park Shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened at City Lake Park in Mesquite on Nov. 22.

Detective Jim Leakey said a group of former Mesquite High School students and possibly some students who had cut class were gathered in the park across the street from the school.

Several of the young people got into an argument, and it ended with gunfire.

"Two different witnesses captured some video. It’s a little shaky, but you can see the argument kind of occur," Det. Leakey said.

The shooting injured two 17-year-olds. One was struck in the upper back and the back of the head. The other was hit in the left forearm.

Thankfully, both survived.

Adrian Gray identified as suspect

What we know:

Mesquite police believe the shooter was Adrian Gray.

He’s also wanted for two aggravated assault warrants out of Dallas.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t been able to locate Gray.

He has ties to Greenville, Mesquite, Garland, and Dallas. So, investigators have had a hard time tracking him down.

"He fled the scene, and he has yet to be located," Det. Leakey said.

Blatant disregard for life

What they're saying:

Det. Leakey said what bothers him most about the shooting was the blatant disregard for human life.

"Just the sheer disregard for life. This is a park where communities come out and visit and relax," he said. "The blatant disregard for discharging that firearm at somebody for pure argument that occurred, it just kind of baffles me."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Gray’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Dr. Leakey at 972-329-8780 or email him at jleakey@mesquitepolice.org.

"Basically, I need anybody that has information on where Adrian’s at to possibly contact me. They can contact me on my desk phone or my email," he said.

