Trackdown: Man steals cash, Newport cigarettes from Dallas convenience store

The Brief Dallas Police say on September 9, a suspect robbed Buy Low Discount Beer & Wine in the 2900 block of south RL Thornton Freeway. The suspect held the store's clerk at gunpoint and forced him to empty the cash register and supply of Newport cigarettes into a duffel bag. Police have surveillance footage of the incident, but the suspect's face is covered. They're asking for the public to help identify the robber.



A robbery suspect in Dallas took a convenience store's cash and supply of Newport cigarettes during a September burglary, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Buy Low Discount Beer & Wine robbery

What we know:

On September 9, around 10:46 p.m., a suspect wearing all black clothes entered Buy Low Discount Beer & Wine, located in the 2900 block of RL Thornton Freeway in Oak Cliff.

Video surveillance footage shows the suspect displaying a handgun towards the store's clerk, who was working alone.

The suspect orders the employee to empty the store's cash register into a black duffel bag, which the clerk does.

Before leaving, the suspect ordered the employee to put Newport cigarettes from behind the counter into the duffel bag.

The store's clerk described the suspect as a 5'7" black male.

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What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is still not known. He is seen completely covered in surveillance footage from the incident.

What they're saying:

Dallas Police Det. Eduardo Lopez Villa tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb he believes the public can still help identify the suspect despite no visible facial features being seen in the surveillance footage.

"We know the streets talk. We know people talk, and rumors go around," Det. Lopez Villa said. "Any piece of information that can help us solve this case — because he's done this before. You know, based on the way he did it, you know it's not his first time, and he's not going to stop."

Dallas Police Det. Eduardo Lopez Villa

"He's going to keep doing it, so help us get justice for this victim and hopefully prevent other victims from getting assaulted by this guy."

What you can do:

Dallas Police Det. John Brow is the lead investigator for this case.

If you have any information on who the robbery suspect is, contact Det. Brow at (214) 347-1591 or at john.brow@dallaspolice.gov.