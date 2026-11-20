Dallas resident wins $50,000 in global UNO championship
DALLAS - The world champion of UNO resides is a Dallas resident who just took home $50,000 for winning the game's biggest prize.
UNO Champion
CTSY: Mattel
What we know:
Romario Beckford was crowned the 2026 UNO Champion on November 10 after he won the UNO Championship Series Tournament in Los Angeles.
Beckford is originally from Jamaica, but currently lives in Dallas. He defeated contestants from around the world in the three-round final competition to take home the grand prize of $50,000.
His winning card was a red skip card.
The event featured several rounds of qualifiers in Kissimmee, Chicago, and El Segundo, as well as digital qualifiers through the UNO! Mobile app.
Local perspective:
Beckford tells FOX 4's Lauren Pryzbyl he has been playing UNO every day on the UNO! Mobile app for around two years. He initially began playing as a way to connect with his family.
What does Beckford love most about UNO? "I love winning."
He says his luck is around 50/50 when playing online. His strategy, though? "I can't tell you that," Beckford laughed.
Romario Beckford
He's hoping for a brand deal with UNO after winning the world title.
As far as the prize money goes, he wouldn't give many details on what he plans on spending it on.
"I'm gonna keep it."
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Mattel UNO Championship Series Tournament and an interview with Romario Beckford.