Trackdown: Help find the Frisco DoorDash home invasion robber

A violent robbery in Frisco left an elderly woman so afraid that she sold her house and moved away.

Police say the robber either was or posed as a food delivery driver when he broke into a home. The crime is still unsolved nearly two years later.

The home invasion happened in the 2600 block of Brookview on Nov. 2, 2020, around 7 p.m.

"An elderly resident came home, made her dinner and sat down to watch the football game," explained Frisco Det. Kristopher Mendoza. "Once she did sit down, someone that we believe was already in her house held her at gunpoint and took multiple items from her."

Police released Ring video at the woman's front door.

Mendoza described the robber as a "late teenager. Early 20s. Black male with a shaved afro haircut. Skinny. He was wearing a COVID-style mask and what appeared to be a DoorDash bag.

Detectives believe the robber either worked for DoorDash or used it as a disguise in the neighborhood so people wouldn't be suspicious of him.

"He has a very distinguishable tattoo on his right hand," Mendoza said. "It appears to be two dark circles. Maybe a clown face or maybe a skull of some sort."

The robber showed up to the victim’s front door about 20 minutes before she came home to check if anyone else was there.

"We believe that he took the screen off of one of her windows and opened it from there. We think that it was unlocked," Mendoza said. "At this point, we don't know what the connection is. We've been down those avenues several times and tried to link her to the person that actually committed the crime. But at this point, we don't know that connection is."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Mendoza at kmendoza@friscotexas.gov or by phone at (972)292-6248.