Trackdown: Help find the Fort Worth TNT store pistol-whipping robber

Fort Worth police hope someone out there can help them track down the armed man who robbed a convenience store last week, pistol-whipping the clerk before grabbing the cash.

The robbery happened last Thursday around 5 p.m. in the Far Greater Northside of Fort Worth at a neighborhood TNT store in the 3400 block of West Long Avenue.

"Last week, a male individual came into the store. He acted like he was a customer, like he was about to make a purchase, but then he positioned himself in the store so he couldn’t be seen by the clerk," explained Fort Worth Police Det. Brian Raynsford. "After a couple of minutes, he saw there were no other customers in the store. So he basically bum-rushed the clerk. And then he slams the victim up against the wall hard enough that the camera shakes. And these cameras are mounted into the wall. They're not just sitting on the wall."

The detective says the man pistol-whipped the clerk several times before taking the cash from the register.

Featured article

"As he's leaving, he makes sure to point the weapon back at the clerk as he's fleeing from the store," Raynsford said. "But then he calmly walks from the store. So he leaves the store in a manner in which he's not trying to draw attention to himself. We kind of think that this may be an indication that he's an older suspect. He may have done this before."

Police hope the clear video will lead them to their suspect.

"You can see his face fairly clearly. He's wearing a baseball cap. He's wearing white-colored frame sunglasses, but he's not wearing a mask below that," Raynsford said. "We need you to call us. Help take him off the street, and help us prevent anyone else from being injured."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fort Worth police at (817)392-4469 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.