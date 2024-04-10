Trackdown: Help find Ricardo Oliveros' killer

article

In this week's Trackdown, Arlington police are asking for help finding a man who shot and killed Ricardo Oliveros while he sat in his truck.

The shooting happened on February 13, 2024 in the 2200 block of Remynse and Beth Lane.

Oliveros was driving in a red Ford pickup truck at the time when he stopped at the corner.

"He's driving northbound on Remynse. You can see an individual also walking northbound on Remynse," said Arlington police detective Krystallyne Robinson. "The suspect then approaches toward the vehicle. The next thing that you can see is that the suspect discharges a firearm towards the victim and the suspect continues northbound on Remynse."

Police say the video footage of the shooting does not provide a clear picture of the shooter, but there is more footage from a gas station nearby that offers a clearer look.

Detectives are hopeful that the suspect has told someone about what happened and may come forward.

"Any information that anybody has about the suspect, if you would please call me so that we can reach out to this person, I would appreciate it," said Detective Robinson.

You can call Detective Robinson at 817-459-5935 or email her at krystallyne.robinson@arlingtontx.gov.