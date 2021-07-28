Trackdown: Help find Mercedes Clement

In this week’s Trackdown, police are seeking information on Mercedes Clement, who has been missing for nine months.

She was last seen walking with a man across an apartment complex parking lot to one of the units at 2205 Empire Central.

Now, homicide detectives are working the case

She's been missing since October, but Clements' mother, Alicia Gazotti, is not giving up

"We're broken. Part of my soul's gone," Gazotti said.

Gazotti spoke about the trauma not knowing what happened to her daughter, who’s been missing since October 11, 2020.

"She wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday, Christmas, Halloween, Valentine’s Day, her birthday. None of it," Clements’ mother said.

Back on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, Clement parked her black Nissan in a visitor’s spot at the Koko Apartments on Empire Central at about 10:45 p.m.

"She was with a guy who got out of a vehicle," Dallas PD Detective Patty Belew explained. "And you can see them on video. You see Mercedes and a white male that she's with getting out of a vehicle and then walk this way to the apartments."

It's dark, but cameras caught them in the parking lot. She was in a black tank-top.

They go to apartment 146, and that person no longer lives there after facing eviction.

"We never see her leave on video due to the video having a glitch in it for a few hours," Det. Belew said.

Police said they spoke with the man seen walking with Clement, and he said they walked there together, but he doesn’t know anything else after that.

"I do believe that somebody has some information, and I would be happy if they would call me," Det. Belew said.

"If they know something, just talk don’t be scared to come forward to give closure. You know, my daughter is out there somewhere. She doesn’t deserve to be discarded like trash. She deserves to be with her son," Gazotti said. "We deserve closure, we deserve to know, and she deserves it. She was worth that. She's worth something."

There is a $10,000 reward being offered for information in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallascityhall.com.