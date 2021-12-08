Trackdown: Help find Mario Mena Lopez’s killer

Homicide detectives are trying to find the killers who apparently targeted someone at random last month during a crime of opportunity in Far East Dallas. The killer’s car may be easy for someone to identify.

Caught on video is a distinct bright orange Dodge Charger. It’s the only clue to the killers who police say were prowling apartments looking for someone to prey on.

The murder happened on 2880 Peavy Road on Nov. 30 just before 10 p.m.

"The victim, Mario Mena Lopez, was seated here in his truck having a cigarette before he went to bed," explained Dallas Police Det. Theodore Gross. "While he was having a cigarette, a bright orange Dodge Charger circled the apartment complex looking for a victim. They found the victim in his truck. They approached him, had a very brief discussion. And during that discussion, they shot and killed Mr. Lopez."

Detectives say Lopez was completely innocent and did nothing wrong.

More: FOX 4 Trackdowns

"He was a quiet family man that kept to himself," Gross said.

The detective believes the killers were driving around at random apartments looking for a victim.

"I need the citizens’ help in identifying whose orange Dodge Charger this was and who is responsible for taking Mr. Mena Lopez's life," Gross said. "This is gonna be a bright orange Dodge Charger, fairly new model. And it has dark gray wheels, no front license plate and very dark windows."

Gross believes the car is familiar in the area since it is so recognizable. He wants someone to help them find who the car belongs to and where they live.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Gross at (469)792-5142 or email him at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.