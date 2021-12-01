Trackdown: Help find man who stabbed woman 27 times

In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police are seeking help to identify a man who stabbed a prostitute 27 times. The woman survived and managed to escape her attacker.

The critical clue is the green SUV driven by the suspect, who damaged the vehicle as he drove away.

Police said the attack happened on November 22, in the 11000 block of Shady Trail.

"We had a young lady that was stabbed multiple times," Dallas PD Det. Timothy Johnston said. "It was a very brutal attack."

According to police, she was picked up on Harry Hines by a man in a green Jeep Patriot just after 3 a.m.

"They had a short conversation, which was just basically her talking, her saying something about him turning off his headlights. He said okay. He reached around, put his right arm around her, and then he just begin stabbing her for no apparent reason, with his left hand," Det. Johnston said.

She was stabbed 27 times.

"Most of them were on her right shoulder, which goes to confirm what we believe, which is the suspect was left-handed," Johnston explained.

She fought her way out, hiding behind two work vehicles. The suspect damaged his vehicle while leaving.

"He backed out, and as he backed out, the right front passenger door, which was open at the time from her getting out, actually caught on one of the box trucks and bent the door open," Det. Johnston said. "He stops right here, he gets out very nonchalantly, walks around his vehicle, which we believe is a green Jeep Patriot, 2011 or newer."

He then forced the door closed and drove away.

Police are hoping someone can help them identify the suspect by his vehicle.

"Where the door and the front right quarter panel meet, there’s going to be damage to both of those parts of the vehicle," the detective explained. "I don’t care what she was doing, what brought her here, she’s a victim and I really want to get this guy off the street."

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Johnston at 214-671-3523 or email timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com.

