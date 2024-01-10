Trackdown: Help find Curtis Smoak

article

In this week's Trackdown, White Settlement police are trying to find a man who entered a stranger's apartment on New Year's Eve armed with a knife.

Police say the man has been identified as Curtis Smoak.

"He goes to a victim's apartment, doesn't even know who the victim is, enters the apartment with a knife and confronts the victim saying, ‘Hey, where is my wife?’" explained White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook.

Surveillance footage from the apartment complex shows Smoak with his dog walking up to the apartment and looking into the window before entering the apartment with the knife just before midnight.

Police say the victim's husband began to yell at Smoak, and he ran out of the apartment.

"We know who he is. This is a second degree felony, intent to enter a private residence to commit another offense, and so we definitely want to get him into custody," said Chief Cook.

White Settlement police say the door to the apartment was unlocked at the time.

"We know that somebody knows Mr. Smoak, just give us the tip, and we will go pick him up and then hold him accountable for this offense," said Chief Cook.

If you know Curtis Smoak's whereabouts, you can call 817-246-4973 or email wspd@wspd.us.





