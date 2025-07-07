Expand / Collapse search

Monday marks 9 years since 5 officers died in Downtown Dallas ambush

Published  July 7, 2025 3:06pm CDT
July 7, 2016 Downtown Dallas Police Ambush
    • Nine years ago, five police officers were killed in an ambush in Downtown Dallas during a Black Lives Matter protest.
    • The fallen officers were identified as Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, Patrick Zamarripa of DPD, and Brent Thompson of DART.
    • The shooter was killed by police using a robot and explosives at Dallas College's El Centro campus.

DALLAS - It has been nine years since the ambush in Downtown Dallas that left five police officers dead. The shooting happened during an otherwise peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in July 2016.

During a news conference on Monday, July 7, 2025, Rob Kyker, retired Texas Police Commissioner said, "We're here today to remember and make a promise that we will never forget. The promise was made at three o'clock in the morning on the eighth."

Downtown Dallas Ambush 2016

The backstory:

Dallas Police Department officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, Patrick Zamarripa, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer Brent Thompson were killed.

MORE: July 7, 2016 Downtown Dallas Police Ambush Coverage

Police used a robot and explosives to kill the shooter, who was found hiding on Dallas College’s El Centro campus. 

Back on that fateful night, there was a DART bus driver who rescued dozens of protesters trapped near the shootout.

The five officers’ names are forever etched into the side of a police memorial, honoring all of our fallen officers.

The Source: Information in this article is from previous FOX 4 News coverage.

July 7, 2016 Downtown Dallas Police AmbushDallas