Trackdown: ‘Gamestop Grinch’ arrested thanks to tips

Police have arrested the man they believe is the "Gamestop Grinch." He allegedly stole a PS5 from the store just before Christmas and threatened to kill employees.

The ‘Gamestop Grinch’

The backstory:

In December, Carrollton police contacted FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb for a Trackdown story featuring a man they called the ‘Gamestop Grinch’

He entered the store on North Josey Lane, borrowed a phone charger, talked to the clerks, and asked to see a PlayStation 5.

He then pretended to pay for the game console, grabbed it, and walked out.

"As he was leaving, he made a threat to them. He said, ‘Don't follow me or I'll kill you,’" explained Carrollton Police Det. Brandon Bonner.

Aside from it being close to Christmas, the bearded man was given his nickname because he was wearing all green sweats and a green beanie at the time.

What's new:

Carrollton police said tips helped them identify the suspect as Donyae K. Moody.

He was arrested for the Carrollton crime and a similar theft in Arlington.

Dig deeper:

With Moody’s arrest, FOX 4 viewers have helped police make 192 arrests.