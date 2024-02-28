Trackdown: Help find man who stole video games from a Fort Worth Target

In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are searching for a thief who has hit multiple times, including the same Target store, where he stole video game products.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video at the Super Target on Overton Ridge Boulevard.

"What we've got here is a repeat offender. This gentleman is trying to stay in the game and keep stealing from retail stores," Fort Worth PD office Buddy Calzada said. "He's taking like Nintendo items, console items. Anything that has to do with like video games. He's stealing, them taking them into his possession, and possibly selling them online. We don't know at this point."

Investigators are hoping the video will help someone recognize him.

"You can look at this video right here, it's a crystal clear picture of him actually putting them away in his jacket. You can see him right now putting them inside his jacket, and along with seeing that, you also get to see a clear picture of his face," Calzada said. "He's very comfortable with stealing, and we need to be very comfortable about taking this suspect into custody."

Police believe the video is clear enough that someone will know him when they see him.

"It's very simple, we need you to call Det. Magallon. You can reach him at his desk phone at 817-392-4837, and it's as simple as that. Let us know who he is. We'll go pick him up," Calzada said.

Last week’s Trackdown was about a suspect who stole from a Fort Worth home improvement store, as police are seeing an increase in retail theft recently.

"What we're seeing here is detectives’ hard at work because the employees here are calling us, knowing that the Fort Worth Police Department is going to do something, knowing that we can get it on Trackdown, knowing that the media is going to push it out just like you're doing now," Calzada said.