Trackdown: Fort Worth McDonalds robbery

Detective Brian Raynsford is investigating what exactly happened here on Thursday, April 10 and needs your help.



A would-be robber opens fire inside a McDonald’s restaurant filled with customers. No one was hit by the bullets and the gunman got away with no cash.

Now Fort Worth police are hoping you can help find the suspect.

What we know:

In far west Fort Worth at McDonald's on 4375 West Risinger, Detective Brian Raynsford is investigating what exactly happened here on Thursday, April 10 at about 9 p.m.

A male walked into the McDonald’s and immediately pointed a handgun right at the head of the clerk behind the counter and demanded money.

All of this is caught on video from multiple cameras.

The clerk was terrified. There were probably at least a dozen witnesses. Customers inside the store began running and tried to get out of the line of any gunfire.

The victim was afraid for his life, such that he couldn't open the cash register.

The suspect then fired a round at the victim's head from about six feet away and missed the victim.

Detectives still don't know why or how the suspect missed the victim, but the bullet went into the area of the restaurant where the kitchen crew was working. The kitchen crew had just seen the robbery start, and they escaped from the store.

What they're saying:

"We see part of his face when he's turning to leave the store after making the victim go into the kitchen area. At that point, you can see that he's wearing a ski mask, but you can clearly see he's a black male. From his physical height, we believe he's 5'11 or 5'10 to 6'1. He is a slender build. We believe he's in his late teens to early twenties," said Detective Raynsford.

FOX4 then asked Detective Raynsford if anything noticeable about the suspect was caught on camera.

"He’s wearing a black running sweatsuit with white vertical stripes on the sleeves and the legs. We believe he was using his left hand when he fired the gun, but he handles the gun with both hands while he's inside the store," said Raynsford.

What you can do:

Detective Raynsford is asking for the public's help in identifying the guy and getting him off the street.

Contact the detective via cell phone at 817-392-4469.