Trackdown: Do you recognize these Fort Worth aggravated robbery suspects?

On this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are looking for the couple who asked a man for help. When he opened his door to let them in, they pulled a gun on him, robbed him and shot at him.

Fort Worth Aggravated Robbery

What we know:

The aggravated robbery happened recently in the 2300 block of Tudor Drive.

"Two individuals described as a Hispanic female in her 20s and a light-skinned Black male knock at the door, asked for a glass of water, forced their way into the apartment, put a gun to this gentleman’s head – right to his head, Shaun – and then demanded his money," said Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department.

The video shows the struggle that ensued and then the suspects fleeing through a window.

And as they go out the window, they turn around and shoot at the victim. He’s forced to dodge the bullets.

"Amazingly, you know you hear about it in Western movies how you can dance and dodge bullets? This dodging saved his life," Officer Calzada said.

What we don't know:

Police need help identifying the two suspects who are known to hang out around the 1300 block of East Seminary near the vape shops and hotels.

They’re hoping someone from that general area recognizes them in the video.

"You’re going to know them. You’re going to know that they possibly have a gun, and you can know that they’ve probably done some of these crimes before due to just going up asking somebody for water for some help and then taking advantage of them," Calzada said.

What they're saying:

Officer Calzada said the thing that bothers him the most is that the couple used deadly force even after taking something from somebody.

He’s hoping to get them identified and get them behind bars before they do the same kind of thing again.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the man or woman in the video should call Det. Olson at 817-392-4377.

