Trackdown: Help find Felipe De Jesus Martinez Dupercio

In this week’s Trackdown, White Settlement police are looking for the man who shot someone who was trying to give him a helping hand, before he stole the victim's truck.

Police are working to find Felipe De Jesus Martinez Dupercio.

This happened on November 26, in the 9200 block of Farmer Road.

"Our victim was trying to be nice. This guy was down on his luck, let him stay at his residence for about a week. At some point, he said, ‘Hey, I really like your pickup. I'd like to buy it.’ The victim knew he didn’t have any money though he said, ‘Well, how you going to pay me?’" White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said.

The arrest warrant said Dupercio told the victim he would go pull a job - a burglary - to pay for the truck.

The man trying to help Dupercio had heard enough.

"He said, ‘You know what, you need to pack up and you need to get out of my house. You can't stay here.’ At that point, the suspect produces a handgun, points it to the victim's head, racks the handgun back, a round comes out of the gun, the victim then makes a run for it out the front door to the neighbor's house across the street, says call the police," Cook said. "At that point, he looks back, sees the taillights to his pickup are on and says, ‘Oh wait a minute, he's going to try to steal my truck.’ He then runs toward his truck. That's when the suspect points the gun again and shoots him in the leg."

Thankfully, the victim survived.

MORE: Trackdown Stories

Featured article

Police believe Dupercio is still in North Texas.

"He had ties not only to our community, but in south Fort Worth. We believe he abandoned the truck there and he's still in the area," Cook said.

Investigators said Dupercio should be easy to recognize because of all his tattoos.

"Somebody will recognize the number of tattoos on him and will do the right thing and then we'll get him into custody," Cook said. "He's charged with a first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He could have killed this victim, again, over a property crime, over a pickup truck."

Anyone with information on Dupercio is asked to call White Settlement PD at 817-246-7070 or call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.