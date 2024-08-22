Trackdown: Suspect arrested for Dallas smoke shop employee’s murder

U.S. Marshals arrested a man in connection to a Dallas murder that was featured on FOX 4’s Trackdown.

Derrick Griffin is charged with capital murder.

Derrick Griffin (Dallas County Jail)

Police said last month, the 20-year-old shot and killed Estevan Narvaez Jr. and wounded another man at a smoke shop and game room off Ledbetter Drive in East Oak Cliff.

"Our victims, Estevan Narvaez and Mark Araguz, were inside this location, and two African American young men came to the location and attempted to rob my two victims. A brief scuffle ensued. Weapons were produced, and shots were fired," Dallas Police Homicide Det. Laurent Swanson told FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb in July. "Our suspects took property and literally casually walked away from the scene."

Narvaez was a father, husband, and son. It was his first day working at the smoke shop, but he never returned home.

Griffin was arrested on Wednesday. Police have not yet said how they linked him to the case.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Det. Swanson at Laurent.swanson@dallaspolice.gov or (469) 934-5776.