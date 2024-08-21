Trackdown: Help find De J Thorpe

In this week's Trackdown, White Settlement police are looking to find the person responsible for a shooting in the Red Roof Inn parking lot.

Police were called to the parking lot on Monday, August 19, around 4 p.m., but when officers arrived, the suspect and victim were gone.

The victim was eventually found at nearby hospital. He is expected to recover.

Video of the shooting shows the suspect pull up to the hotel and then the victim pulls up next to him.

The two start to fight, and then the victim is shot.

Police say a child was inside the victim's car at the time.

"It really bothers me that there was a child in the vehicle and the suspect shot our victim, which is unfortunate as well, but there was also the potential of an additional victim being a child," said White Settlement Police Detective Laura Gonzalez.

Video shows the child running from the car after the shooting.

Police say the suspect is wanted from previous incidents in another state.

"His name is De J Thorpe, and he is currently wanted. He is from the state of Iowa where he has felony convictions for weapons charges, and he is currently wanted from Iowa as well," said Gonzalez.

De J Thorpe

While police know who the suspect is, they do not know where he is.

"We need to get him in custody and get him off the streets," said Gonzalez.

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask you to call 817-246-4973 or 817-246-7070. You can also send an email to wspd@wspd.us