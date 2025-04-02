Trackdown: Help find the 'Cowboy Couple' police say are ripping off retail stores

The Brief Fort Worth police are looking for a couple allegedly scamming local retail stores. Police say they took $900 worth of merchandise from a local Old Navy. They are believed to have made similar thefts in Rockwall and Tyler.



In this week's Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping to round up two people they call the "Cowboy Couple."

The man and woman are running a quick change cash scheme, according to police, and they say it's not their first rodeo.

Fort Worth police on "Cowboy Couple"

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What they're saying:

Police say on March 20 the couple went into an Old Navy store on Porter Creek Drive separately, but came out as a couple.

The pair allegedly left the store with $900 worth of product that they didn't pay for.

Video shows the two, believed to be in their late 20s to late 30s in the store.

Police say it appears that the man has a brace on his right arm.

"We believe he's possibly hiding a tattoo. You can kind of tell by his facial features, somebody's going to know him," said Forth Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada.

Fort Worth police say they made identical thefts on March 16 in Tyler and on March 23 in Rockwall.

"They've put a lot of work into what they're doing, and now we need the general public to put a lot of work in identifying them and getting with our detective," said Calzada.

What you can do:

If you recognize the "Cowboy Couple" you can contact Detective Robert Leader at robert.leader@fortworthtexas.gov or call him at 817-392-3137.