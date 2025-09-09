Trackdown Arrest: Tips lead to Oak Cliff gas station shooting suspect

The Brief A woman was arrested after tips from FOX 4 viewers helped police identify her as the suspect in a gas station shooting. The suspect, 26-year-old Meon Dyes, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting occurred in June after Dyes reportedly got into a physical altercation with a panhandler, who she later returned to shoot.



FOX 4 viewers helped police track down the woman wanted for shooting a panhandler at an Oak Cliff gas station earlier this summer.

Dallas Shooting Suspect Arrested

What we know:

Police arrested 26-year-old Meon Dyes last week in connection to a shooting case that was featured on FOX 4’s Trackdown.

Dyes is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She’s being held in the Dallas County jail with a total bond amount set at $100,000.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Dallas police received several anonymous tips after the Trackdown story aired on July 23.

But, they weren’t able to identify Dyes until they received another tip on Aug. 5. The caller told police she recognized the woman in the video as the daughter of someone she knew.

From that point, detectives were able to find a mugshot for Dyes from an arrest in Farmers Branch in April. They matched body camera video from her previous arrest to the security video from the gas station shooting.

Gas Station Shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened at the QuikTrip gas station on Ann Arbor Avenue and southbound Interstate 35E in the early morning hours on June 30.

Police said a man who was panhandling got into an argument with a woman who was pumping gas. The man reached out and slapped the woman.

The two got into a brief physical altercation before separating, and the woman left the gas station. But police said she returned about 20 minutes later with a gun.

Related article

Det. Michael Bui said the female suspect located the victim, who was still outside the gas station. She chased him down and shot him several times.

"As the victim ran, he fell down, that's when she went in. She caught up to him and she fired another three rounds, striking him in the right leg," said Bui.

FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb shared video of the physical altercation and pictures of the suspect inside the gas station prior to the shooting.

She was described as a Black female in her late 20s or early 30s with short hair. She was driving a black Nissan car.

FOX 4’s Trackdown

You can watch Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series every Wednesday on FOX 4. Episodes are also posted weekly online, on YouTube and on FOX Local.

With Dyes’ arrest, FOX 4 viewers have now helped to make 210 arrests.