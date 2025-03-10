17-year-old Seagoville murder suspect arrested after seeing himself on Trackdown

The Brief U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Daquan Blanton in Dallas on Sunday. He's accused in several aggravated robberies, including one that turned deadly. Blanton allegedly called to talk to the detective after someone told him he'd been featured on FOX 4's Trackdown.



A 17-year-old murder suspect who was featured in a recent episode of Trackdown is now in jail after finding the story on FOX4News.com.

Daquan Blanton Arrested

According to sources close to the investigation, someone told 17-year-old Daquan Blanton that he had been featured on FOX 4’s Trackdown.

Blanton allegedly found the story on FOX4News.com and called the number listed at the bottom of the story to talk to the detective on the case.

He was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Sunday in Dallas.

He’s now facing charges for theft, aggravated robbery, and capital murder.

The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Taskforce had five warrants out for Balton’s arrest.

Law enforcement officials said he and others in his group set up deals on Facebook for jewelry and watches, only to rob the seller when they’d meet up.

He was also the primary suspect in a murder in Seagoville in December. That incident also began as a robbery but turned deadly.

With Blanton’s arrest, FOX 4 viewers have helped police make 193 arrests.