Frisco city council to vote on $182M in Toyota Stadium improvements

The Brief Frisco City Council will vote on $182M in upgrades to Toyota Stadium. The upgrades to FC Dallas' stadium include more seating, mixed-use spaces and a fabric canopy over the seats. If approved, construction is expected to be completed by August.



Frisco City Council will vote on plans to upgrade Toyota Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Hunt Sports Group is asking the city to help pay for $182 million in improvements.

The plans call for the home of FC Dallas to get more luxury suites, club spaces and a new broadcast booth.

It would also add a fabric canopy over the east and west side seating areas as well as much of the north end zone.

Hunt also wants to take some of the parking lot for a new mixed-use development that will include a hotel, apartments, retail and restaurant space.

If approved, construction would begin in January and be completed by August 2027.

The stadium opened in 2005 and currently holds about 20,500 people.

The reconstruction would add over 3,400 seats.

Proposed Stadium Capital Improvements

Upgraded club spaces and seating

Luxury Suites

New broadcast booths, press box area

New food service commissaries and kitchens

Reconstructed concourse structures

New restrooms, concessions, retail outlets

New LED sports lighting system

Major audio/visual upgrades

Fabric canopy over east and west side seating areas, as well as the majority of the north end

Proposed Mix Use Improvements

1.2 million square feet of Class A office space. o 200 room full-service, upscale hotel (180,000 square feet).

200 dwelling unit Multifamily high-rise building with retail/restaurant space at the ground floor (300,000 square feet).

30,000 square feet of retail/restaurant space that may be freestanding or be situated within the ground floor of the hotel and/or multifamily high-rise building.

Parking structures providing shared parking for event attendees and mixed use district tenants, assuring stadium and mixed use improvement compliance with all city parking requirements.

Complimentary civic spaces and urban streetscape.