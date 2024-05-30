Expand / Collapse search
Toyota Stadium in Frisco could receive $130M in upgrades

By
Published  May 30, 2024 11:46am CDT
Frisco
FOX 4

Dallas World Cup 2026 preparations underway

Preparations are underway in North Texas for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Dallas city leaders got an update on some of the logistics, including the locations of training facilities, base camps, fan events, and more.

FRISCO, Texas - Toyota Stadium in Frisco may get millions of dollars in upgrades before it serves as a basecamp during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The estimated $130 million in upgrades were included in a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The plan is to add more clubs and suites, as well as new lighting, space for broadcasters and media members to work.

If approved, construction could begin in January and run through the summer of 2027.

Image 1 of 3

 

The stadium opened in 2005 and currently holds about 20,500 people.