Toyota Stadium in Frisco could receive $130M in upgrades

Toyota Stadium in Frisco may get millions of dollars in upgrades before it serves as a basecamp during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The estimated $130 million in upgrades were included in a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The plan is to add more clubs and suites, as well as new lighting, space for broadcasters and media members to work.

If approved, construction could begin in January and run through the summer of 2027.

The stadium opened in 2005 and currently holds about 20,500 people.