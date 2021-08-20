Town East Mall shooting suspect sought by Mesquite police

article

Mesquite police are searching for a shooting suspect who opened fire in Town East Mall on Thursday evening.

Investigators say a man stole merchandise, then fired a shot at a store employee who was chasing him through the lower level of the mall.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. No one was injured and no damage was reported.

The suspect was seen leaving in a silver Kia Rio.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

