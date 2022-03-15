Tornado damages homes in Fannin County

People in Fannin County are cleaning up because of severe weather and an unconfirmed tornado Monday night.

The National Weather Service is still investigating reports of at least one tornado near Leonard and Trenton, just south of Bonham.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews said he expects it will be confirmed as an EF0 or EF1 twister based on video evidence and the pattern of damage.

Fannin County’s Emergency Management Agency estimates 20 to 25 homeowners now have damage to their property – ranging from downed fences to major roof damage.

RELATED: Hail pummels majority of North Texas, tornado reported in Fannin County

Tom Peterzelka’s home made it through the storm with just some minor exterior damage. But several buildings around the house were destroyed.

The roof was ripped off one building and a piece of that roof ended up in a tree. Three others were smashed.

Funnel cloud in Leonard, Texas (Susan Wright)

Peterzelka said his family didn’t hear the tornado as it was approaching because they have concrete walls. But when they looked outside, their pool cover was gone.

"The pool cover disappeared and I’m like how can that be? It’s been blown all winter long because there’s always wind here. Then we look out the window and the things and the things on the patio were headed into a westerly direction and slammed into the other side of the house," he said.

Cheri White just happened to be on the porch at the time and saw the tornado coming.

"We could see our neighbors roof up in the air, so we knew it was a tornado," she said. "We watched it for a few minutes then went inside where it was safe, then came out and most of our roof was gone."

White said she has seen tornadoes before, but Monday night was the first time one actually damaged her house.

Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries in the county.

Advertisement

MORE: FOX 4 Weather Updates and Alerts