Expand / Collapse search

Large hail possible in North Texas Monday night

By and
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 4

March 14 noon forecast

FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Kylie Capps takes a look at the severe weather risks for Monday night. There's a chance for some large hail and possible tornadoes in the DFW metroplex.

DALLAS - Severe storms could bring some hail and high winds to parts of North Texas late Monday.

According to the FOX 4 Weather meteorologists, there is a risk for storms to develop near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex between 5 and 10 p.m. 

The main risk is that the strongest storms will contain large hail – the size of golf balls or larger. As the storms rapidly head east, there is a low tornado and wind risk.

Although it’s not a widespread severe weather event, everyone should be weather aware for those few hours.

MORE: FOX 4 Weather Updates and Alerts