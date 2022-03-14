Large hail possible in North Texas Monday night

Severe storms could bring some hail and high winds to parts of North Texas late Monday.

According to the FOX 4 Weather meteorologists, there is a risk for storms to develop near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex between 5 and 10 p.m.

The main risk is that the strongest storms will contain large hail – the size of golf balls or larger. As the storms rapidly head east, there is a low tornado and wind risk.

Although it’s not a widespread severe weather event, everyone should be weather aware for those few hours.

Advertisement

MORE: FOX 4 Weather Updates and Alerts