Top baby names of 2021: One name makes the list for the first time

The top 10 baby names club is celebrating a new member.

The Social Security Administration released the top 10 baby names of 2021 on Thursday, based on birth records across the U.S. This year, there were few surprises. Liam tops the list for the fifth consecutive year, and Olivia has been the No. 1 girls name for the past three years.

Only one name changed on both lists in 2021: Theodore has made the top 10 for the first time.

Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. The agency gets the data from parents who supply names when applying for a child’s social security card.

Top 10 boys names of 2021

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Elijah

5. James

6. William

7. Benjamin

8. Lucas

9. Henry

10. Theodore

Top 10 girls names of 2021

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Charlotte

4. Amelia

5. Ava

6. Sophia

7. Isabella

8. Mia

9. Evelyn

10. Harper

If you want to know where your name ranks on the list, you can check out the Social Security Administration’s baby names page.

What will be the most popular baby names of 2022?

Names.org has predicted what the most popular baby names will be in 2022. Spoiler: Their predictions almost mirror the SSA’s 2021 list.

The database company expects about 18,960 babies will be named Liam in 2022. Other boy names that are gaining popularity include Asher, Miles, Luca and Brooks. Gianna, Nova, Isla, Natalia and Camila are quickly rising in popularity on the girls side.

Names.org also looks at names declining in popularity. They predict that Harper will be off the girls list next year. For boys names, Michael, Jack, Mason and Levi are losing ground.

