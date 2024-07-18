The 'TopGolf of soccer' will open its first U.S. location in The Colony

article

A new, interactive way to play soccer is coming to North Texas.

TOCA Social will open its first location in the U.S. at Grandscape in The Colony.

The venue lets people play a number of interactive soccer-based games, similar to TopGolf.

TOCA Social first opened in London and is now partnering with Major League Soccer.

"This innovative concept will provide a unique and interactive experience for our fans, further enhancing their connection to the sport we all love. Our goal is to add innovation to soccer in the U.S. as we prepare for the upcoming World Cup," said Chris Schlosser, MLS SVP of Emerging Ventures in a statment.

Related article

The location in The Colony will be the first of several locations in major U.S. cities.

"Dallas is an amazing market with a deep passion for soccer and entertainment. As a host of the World Cup and building on TOCA's existing presence and partnership with FC Dallas, it is the perfect location to showcase TOCA Social," stated Yoshi Maruyama, CEO of TOCA.

The location will open in the summer of 2025.