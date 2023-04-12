Timberview High School student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

article

A student at Timberview High School in Mansfield was arrested after it was found they brought a loaded gun to school.

A parent notified the school, leading to the search of the student's backpack where the gun was found.

MISD police took the student into custody.

No one was injured.

The school's principal says the student will face criminal charges and discipline according to the MISD Student Code of Conduct.

Mansfield Timberview HS will have an increased police presence going forward and there will be additional random wand searches and counselors available for students.

In a letter to parents, school principal Derrell Douglas told parents to take the opportunity to tell their child to report any actual or suspected presence of a weapon.

In 2021, 4 people were hurt at Mansfield Timberview High School after a student, Timothy Simpkins, opened fire. He faces multiple counts of attempted murder.