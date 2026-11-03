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Democrat Alisa Simmons elected Tarrant County Judge over Republican incumbent Tim O'Hare

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FOX 4
Tarrant County
Published November 3, 2026 9:29 PM CST
Published November 3, 2026 9:29 PM CST
Tarrant Co. Judge Tim O'Hare loses reelection bid
Tarrant Co. Judge Tim O'Hare loses reelection bid

Tarrant Co. Judge Tim O'Hare loses reelection bid

Incumbent Republican Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare has lost his reelection bid to Democratic challenger Alisa Simmons. FOX 4's Alex Boyer has more.

The Brief

    • Democrat Alisa Simmons has been elected Tarrant County Judge, defeating incumbent Republican Tim O'Hare on Tuesday night.
    • Simmons told supporters at an election night watch party O'Hare had called her to congratulate her on her victory earlier in the evening.
    • O'Hare has been embroiled in controversy after his involvement in closing nearly 100 polling sites in Tarrant County prior to the midterms.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Incumbent Republican Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare has lost his reelection bid to Democratic challenger Alisa Simmons.

Tarrant County Judge race

What we know:

Alisa Simmons, the Democratic candidate for Tarrant County Judge, told supporters at an election watch party tonight that Republican incumbent Tim O'Hare has called her to congratulate her.

As of 9:20 p.m., Simmons has 58% of counted votes at 327,684. O'Hare has 42% of the vote with 240,266.

O'Hare has served as Tarrant County Judge since 2023. He was previously the Mayor of Farmers Branch.

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What they're saying:

"This victory is yours," Simmons told her supporters on Tuesday. "It would not have been possible each and every one of you."

"And I told judge O'Hare when he called an hour ago to congratulate me, he asked a question: 'Did you expect this?' And I said yes," Simmons continued.

Dig deeper:

O'Hare embroiled himself in controversy in September when the Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted to eliminate nearly 100 polling sites in Tarrant County.

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Simmons voted against the move in a 3-2 vote down party lines.

What's next:

A Democrat winning in Tarrant County, long considered the largest Republican county in the United States, could signal a shift in voting trends on local and statewide levels.

The Source: Information in this story comes from polling results and previous FOX 4 reporting.

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