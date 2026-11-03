Democrat Alisa Simmons elected Tarrant County Judge over Republican incumbent Tim O'Hare
FORT WORTH, Texas - Incumbent Republican Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare has lost his reelection bid to Democratic challenger Alisa Simmons.
Tarrant County Judge race
What we know:
Alisa Simmons, the Democratic candidate for Tarrant County Judge, told supporters at an election watch party tonight that Republican incumbent Tim O'Hare has called her to congratulate her.
As of 9:20 p.m., Simmons has 58% of counted votes at 327,684. O'Hare has 42% of the vote with 240,266.
O'Hare has served as Tarrant County Judge since 2023. He was previously the Mayor of Farmers Branch.
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What they're saying:
"This victory is yours," Simmons told her supporters on Tuesday. "It would not have been possible each and every one of you."
"And I told judge O'Hare when he called an hour ago to congratulate me, he asked a question: 'Did you expect this?' And I said yes," Simmons continued.
Dig deeper:
O'Hare embroiled himself in controversy in September when the Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted to eliminate nearly 100 polling sites in Tarrant County.
Simmons voted against the move in a 3-2 vote down party lines.
What's next:
A Democrat winning in Tarrant County, long considered the largest Republican county in the United States, could signal a shift in voting trends on local and statewide levels.
The Source: Information in this story comes from polling results and previous FOX 4 reporting.