Teen suspect detained in South Dakota for murder of man found dead at Fort Worth QuikTrip

The Brief On November 2, U.S. Marshals located and arrested a teenage suspect accused of an October 25 murder in Arlington in South Dakota. Police believe the suspect shot 18-year-old Yoan Del Risco Falcon after the two got into an argument following a party held in the 3100 block of E. Park Row Drive. Friends of Del Risco Falcon put him in their car to search for a hospital, later ending up at a QuikTrip gas station in Fort Worth where Del Risco Falcon was pronounced deceased.



Federal law enforcement officials in South Dakota have arrested a teenage suspect in connection to an October shooting in Arlington, one where the suspect was found at a local gas station after his friends tried to take him to the hospital.

E. Park Row Drive murder arrest

What we know:

On November 2, members of the U.S. Marshals Service located a teenage suspect in South Dakota and took him into custody.

Arlington Police detectives had identified the teen and obtained a murder warrant for his arrest in connection to an October 25 shooting in the 3100 block of E. Park Row Drive.

Police say their investigation revealed that in the early morning hours of Oct. 25, the suspect and 18-year-old Yoan Del Risco Falcon got into an argument in the parking lot of a party being held at the E. Park Row Drive location.

Officials believe the argument escalated into the suspect shooting Del Risco Falcon multiple times before the suspect fled.

Dig deeper:

Del Risco Falcon was found by police at 3:04 a.m. on October 25 and pronounced deceased at a QuikTrip gas station in the 6600 block of Brentwood Stair Road in Fort Worth.

Police say Del Risco Falcon's friends put him in their vehicle after he was shot and were looking for a hospital prior to ending up at the gas station, which is around 12 miles from where the shooting took place.

What we don't know:

Due to the suspect's status as a teenager, police have not released his name or mugshot.

Local perspective:

One resident who lives at the apartment complex where the shooting occurred told FOX 4 the gunfire has caused him to reconsider living at the apartment complex, especially with children nearby.

"If somebody they get into an argument or a fight over there, and the kids are playing here. One of these little kids might take a bullet, you know, and that's been having nothing to do with it," the neighbor said.

What's next:

The teenage suspect has been charged with murder. He is awaiting extradition back to Tarrant County to face the charge.